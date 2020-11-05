M. Lucille Dagnon

M. Lucille Dagnon, 93, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Gundersen Health System. She was born Feb. 21, 1927, to the late Marion and Mabel (Cox) Gilman in the town of Freeman, Ferryville, Wis. She attended high school at Lansing, Iowa, and Central High School in La Crosse, before leaving school to be with her brother, Keith, who was a paraplegic from World War II. She spent time with him in Clinton, Iowa, Chicago and Milwaukee.

She graduated from American High School in Chicago, and worked for Allis Chalmers, in Milwaukee, before marrying Tom Dagnon, there in 1946. Tom died in 2009 after 63 years of marriage. In 1952, they bought DX Bulk Oil Business in Retreat, and together operated it for many years. While in Retreat, she was very active in the Retreat Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school and Bible school and was president of the Women's Society. She was a member of Stoddard Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the De Soto V.F.W. Auxiliary. She was also a member of Southside Senior Citizens. She loved traveling all over the country with her husband, loved music, dancing (especially line dancing, which she taught in Texas). She liked playing euchre, gardening, but her greatest pleasure was cooking and baking for her family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved reading and knitting.

It was a treasured gift to find grandma's self-written obituary in her own handwriting. She loved us and we knew it. Being around her grandchildren and great-grandsons, brought her so much joy, whether it was in person, a phone or video call. We have so many wonderful memories and she will be dearly missed.

Lucy is survived by a son, Randy (Debbie) Dagnon of La Crosse; and a daughter, Kathy Dagnon of Texas; son-in-law, Gary Mansavage of Arizona; five grandchildren, Thomas (Rebekah) Dagnon of Lyndhurst, Australia, Colin (Courtney) Dagnon of La Crescent, Minn., Sister Sophie Marie of Madison, Wis., Amy Klarkowski of Madison, and Dr. Joseph Jacobson of Indianapolis; four great-grandchildren, Sullivan, Gustavus, Maxwell, and Oliver Dagnon; one sister, Elaine (Kenneth) Elliot; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Dagnon; one son, Thomas Joseph Dagnon; sisters, Blanche Hammond, Anita Reynolds, Ferne Inman, Irene Ross, La Verne Brudos; and brothers, Cleo, Keith, Carlyle, Rolland, Emerald and Marlin.

The family would like to thank Dr. Hudnall and the nursing staff at Gundersen for their compassionate care and support.

Due to COVID-19, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made to the Retreat United Methodist Church, or the Stoddard United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.