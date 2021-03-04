Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mabel Jensina Domenget
FUNERAL HOME
Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home & Crematory - Viroqua
123 W. Decker St.
Viroqua, WI

Mabel Jensina Domenget

VIROQUA -- Mabel Jensina Domenget, 97, of Viroqua passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. She was born April 14, 1923, to the late Albert and Inger (Paulson) Offerdahl.

Survivors include her children, Nancy (Jon) Yungerman, Daniel Domenget, and Ellen (Otto) Clason; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Mabel was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ole and Bertha (Alfsmo) Offerdahl; her parents, Albert and Inger (Paulson) Offerdahl; her siblings, Oscar Offerdahl, Irene Smith, Claire Anderson, Ester (Red) Salmon, and Orvin (Bud) Offerdahl; her son, David Domenget; three grandsons, David Domenget Jr; Todd Marnach, and Logan Clason.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Kickapoo United Lutheran Church. Pastor Chuck Miller will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A meal will be served at Kickapoo Corners after the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ellen Clason (Executor).

We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks and deepest appreciation for the many acts of kindness and sympathy shown us by our kind neighbors and friends in our sad bereavement in the loss of our beloved mother.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home & Crematory - Viroqua
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home & Crematory - Viroqua.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.