Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maja Jean Lybbert
FUNERAL HOME
Vosseteig Funeral Home and Crematory - Gays Mills
325 Sunset Ridge Ave.
Gays Mills, WI

Maja Jean (Jakobsson) Lybbert

VIRQUA - Maja Jean (Jakobsson) Lybbert, age 67, of rural Viroqua, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born in Ukiah, CA, to the late Eric and LaVon Jakobsson. She graduated from Clear Lake High School and attended Humboldt State College in California. She then served as a rural mail carrier until her retirement in 2000.

She married Gene O. Lybbert "Cowboy Gene", in June of 1996. Her favorite hobbies were drawing, painting, needlework, and gardening. She also liked to travel and loved riding her beloved white mule, Hannah. Maja was known for her kindness to everyone and her love of animals.

Survivors include her husband, Gene; her sisters: Julia and Erica; two nephews: Jason and Ralph; and two nieces: Letissa and Melissa.

Maja was preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 100 E. Maple St. in Viroqua. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Maja's family would like to thank Gundersen Hospice and the Oncology Department at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center for their compassionate care of Maja during her illness.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Vosseteig Funeral Home and Crematory - Gays Mills
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vosseteig Funeral Home and Crematory - Gays Mills.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.