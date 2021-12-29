Maja Jean (Jakobsson) Lybbert

VIRQUA - Maja Jean (Jakobsson) Lybbert, age 67, of rural Viroqua, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born in Ukiah, CA, to the late Eric and LaVon Jakobsson. She graduated from Clear Lake High School and attended Humboldt State College in California. She then served as a rural mail carrier until her retirement in 2000.

She married Gene O. Lybbert "Cowboy Gene", in June of 1996. Her favorite hobbies were drawing, painting, needlework, and gardening. She also liked to travel and loved riding her beloved white mule, Hannah. Maja was known for her kindness to everyone and her love of animals.

Survivors include her husband, Gene; her sisters: Julia and Erica; two nephews: Jason and Ralph; and two nieces: Letissa and Melissa.

Maja was preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 100 E. Maple St. in Viroqua. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Maja's family would like to thank Gundersen Hospice and the Oncology Department at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center for their compassionate care of Maja during her illness.