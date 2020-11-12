Marcella I. Schlaeger

BANGOR -- Marcella I. Schlaeger, 85, of Bangor passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Mulder Healthcare Facility, West Salem. She was born Feb. 6, 1935, in the town of Wells, Monroe County, to Timothy and Alberta (Miller) Sullivan.

She married William Schlaeger, Jan. 17, 1953. He preceded her in death April 2, 2006. Together the farmed in the Bangor area. She had a great love for fishing, her flower gardens and her family, particularly her granddaughter, Carmen and great-grandson, Justin.

Marcella is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Boyd) Dow; granddaughter, Carmen Dow; and great-grandson, Justin Dow; two sisters, Evelyn Morkved and Marjorie Endres; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Levi.

In accordance with her wishes, funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the Burns Cemetery, Bangor. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor is assisting the family in their time of loss. The family would like to thank the staff of Mulder Healthcare for the wonderful care shown to mom.