Marcella Jean (Hoier) Kastenschmidt

BANGOR/ROCKLAND -- Marcella Jean (Hoier) Kastenschmidt, 91, of Bangor/Rockland, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living Memory Care. She was born Aug. 7, 1929, in La Crosse County, to Wilmer and Olga (Schomberg) Hoier.

Marcella graduated in 1947, from West Salem High School. She worked as a telephone operator in La Crosse, West Salem and Camp McCoy. In 1949, Marcella married the love of her life, Elmer Kastenschmidt. He preceded her in death in 1997. Together they had one son, Jon.

Survivors include her son, Jon; sister, Darlene Dovenberg; nephews and nieces, Mary Monsoor, Ted Dovenberg, Sue Rowe, Sara Marsolek, Mary Perez, Anne Kohlmeier, Julie Meier, Katie Reedich; other relatives and friends. Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer; her sister and brother-in-law, Don and Donna Tremain; her sister-in-law and husband, George (Elva) Monsoor; her brother-in-law, James Dovenberg; and her nephew, Thomas Tremain.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Bangor. Pastor Andrew Schultz will officiate. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Bangor. Visitation will be 10 a.m until the time of services at the church.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor. Marcella's family would like to thank the Staff at Brookdale for the wonderful, fun loving care given to Marcella.