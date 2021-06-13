Marcella "Marcy" Louise Karsten
Marcella "Marcy" Louise Karsten (96) left this world to join her beloved "Ed" on April 21, 2021. She was born May 10, 1924, in Mound Prairie, MN. Please join us for:
"A CELEBRATION OF LIFE"
In Loving Memory of Marcy Karsten
Saturday June 19, 2021 from 12:00-3:30
At The Freight House
107 Vine Street
LaCrosse, WI 54601
608-784-6211
We will be sharing some of our favorite stories, our memories, to laugh, to cry, and to remember such a wonderful person who is greatly missed and touched many hearts.
Looking forward to seeing you soon.
Questions, contact Joanne, Steve, David @ 513-235-7454.