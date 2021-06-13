Menu
Marcella Louise "Marcy" Karsten
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
3480 Service Dr
Goodview, MN

Marcella "Marcy" Louise Karsten

Marcella "Marcy" Louise Karsten (96) left this world to join her beloved "Ed" on April 21, 2021. She was born May 10, 1924, in Mound Prairie, MN. Please join us for:

"A CELEBRATION OF LIFE"

In Loving Memory of Marcy Karsten

Saturday June 19, 2021 from 12:00-3:30

At The Freight House

107 Vine Street

LaCrosse, WI 54601

608-784-6211

We will be sharing some of our favorite stories, our memories, to laugh, to cry, and to remember such a wonderful person who is greatly missed and touched many hearts.

Looking forward to seeing you soon.

Questions, contact Joanne, Steve, David @ 513-235-7454.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
The Freight House
107 Vine Street, LaCrosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
