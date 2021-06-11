Marcia Joyce (Hole) Rueckheim

ONTARIO - Marcia Joyce (Hole) Rueckheim, 80, of Ontario passed away at her home on Monday, May 31, 2021. She was born on May 17, 1941, to Aj Loren Hole and Marcelite E. (Cooper) Hole in Richland Center. Marcia married Leonard Rueckheim Jr. on November 9, 1958, and they farmed in Ontario, WI. for many years. Marcia's husband passed away in 1983 and she continued to farm and raise her children after his passing. Marcia loved her family. She also like to watch mystery and western shows along with Hallmark movies. She loved to read romance/intrigue books and she liked doing search word puzzles. Marcia was a member of Homemakers Club and Ladies Aid at St. Matthew's Church.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters (Jackie, Patricia) her husband, Leonard who died on August 11, 1983, a daughter Rebecca Joy who followed her Daddy in death on January 2, 1984, her son-in-law Jim Hammond on August 4, 2011, and a granddaughter Rebekah on October 1, 1994.

Marcia is survived by 12 children, 22 grandchildren, two step granddaughters, a foster grandson, and four great-grandchildren. Her descendants are as follows: Leonard Roy (Dana) Rueckheim, Roy's son Nathan (Ellyn), their daughter Adaly and Roy's daughter Miranda; Rita Hammond; Peggy (Naasson) Brown and their children Lydia, Andrew, Samuel and Chloe; Linda (Robert) Rae, their son Justin, his son Colton Olson, and their son Trevor, with his daughter Phoebe Rae- Tirado, and their foster son, Lawrence Perkins-Landry; Michael (Erica) Rueckheim, and their daughter Ashley (Courtney) Labeause with their daughter Riley and Mike and Erica's son Patrick; Amy (David) Gruber and their children Meredith, Brian, Jared, Kyle, and Adam; Barbara (Kenneth) Witt; Thomas (Erin) Rueckheim and their children, Jesse, Evan, Ethan, and AnnaGale; Matthew (Laura) Rueckheim and their daughter, Catherine (Bobby) Anderson and son Avery; Jacob Rueckheim; Chad (Keri-Ann) Rueckheim with her daughters, Aubri and Alayna Cuarenta and their son Beau; and Sarah (Trevor) McDonnell.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, 2:00 PM at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 25525 County Hwy P, Ontario, WI. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery, Township of Wellington.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday, June 4, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the church and on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of the services.

The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Wilton is assisting the family with arrangements.