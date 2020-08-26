Margaret M. Hanrahan

Margaret M. Hanrahan, 81, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Bethany Riverside in La Crosse. She was born Aug. 12, 1939, in La Crosse, to Harold and Theresa (Konop) Eeg. She graduated from Aquinas High School in 1957.

On Sept. 2, 1961, she married Dennis Hanrahan and together they had three daughters. Margaret and Dennis later divorced but remained friends. Margaret worked at the La Crosse Trane Company, Medary Lumber Company, and as a bookkeeper for Lakeview Healthcare Center for many years until her retirement. She returned to Lakeview Healthcare Center as a volunteer. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska, where she volunteered in many various activities. Margaret enjoyed knitting, making meals and baking for others. She bowled for many years in a couple's league and the Women's League at Coulee Golf Bowl, and belonged to a card club with many lasting friendships. She loved attending her grandkids sporting events, and cheering on the Packers and Brewers. She took her grandsons on an annual Milwaukee Brewer trip. Her family meant the most to her. She loved family picnics, the holidays, and the traditional family Sunday dinners.

Margaret is survived by her three daughters, Kelly (Steve) Thompson, Denise Hanrahan-Brown (Kevin Nedvidek) and Tammy (Scott) Isensee all of Onalaska; six grandchildren, Scott Thompson, Marissa (Jon) Jandrt, Patrick Hanrahan, Aidan (Makayla Talley) Brown, Dylan (Emma Maybanks) Isensee and Tressa Isensee; three great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Camden and Reegan, a sister in-law, Dolores Eeg; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Dennis; three sisters, Marian (Ervin) Crogan, Dorothy (Hugh) Boschert, Rita (Elroy) Gartner; brothers, Harold "Boots" Eeg; an infant brother, George Eeg; and a close friend, Sarah Fleischman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska with Msgr. Steven Kachel officiating. Burial will follow in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the church. Please use social distancing and a mask face covering while attending. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Bethany Riverside the Lighthouse, 2575 S. 7th St., La Crosse. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family.

Margaret's family would like to thank the staff at Bethany-Riverside, Dr. Bassing and Dr. Matey for their care.