HOLMEN - Margaret "Margie" Mary Harris (Martell), 76 of Holmen passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for the exceptional care they provided. There will be a private ceremony held at a later date. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.