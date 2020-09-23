Margaret M. Artz

Margaret M. Artz, 99, of La Crosse died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Hillview Terrace Assisted Living.

Margaret M. Welter was born April 28, 1921, in Hopkinton, Iowa, to Herman J. and Elizabeth (Knapp) Welter. After graduating from high school, she enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served until her honorable discharge.

On April 25, 1949, Margaret married Gene Artz, in Kingsley, Iowa. They farmed near Kingsley, until 1959 and then moved to Loyal, where they purchased a farm and raised their family. After her husband's death, she remained in Loyal, until moving to Hillview Terrace Assisted Living in 2017.

Margaret is survived by her children, William (Elis) Artz of Champaign, Ill., Roman (Laure) Artz of La Crosse, Michael (Linda) Artz of Windermere, Fla., Mary Artz of Baileys Harbor, Wis., Gerald (Lori) Artz of Chippewa Falls, Wis., and Suzanne (Terry) Stika of La Crosse; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Roman Welter of Monticello, Iowa; one sister, Bonnie Sonksen of Carroll, Iowa; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Loyal, Wis. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church.