Margaret Mari Manecke
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coulee Region Cremation Group
133 Mason St
Onalaska, WI

Margaret Mari (Topel) Manecke

WEST SALEM - Margaret Mari (Topel) Manecke, 57, of West Salem, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at her home in West Salem. She was born on October 18, 1963 to Harold and Darlyene (Nienast) Topel in La Crosse, WI. She worked as a nurse at Gundersen for most of her working career.

She loved enjoying all that nature had to offer; fishing and camping topped the list of outdoor activities. She also derived great pleasure in cooking, knitting, singing, and spending time with her grandkids and loved ones. Ask anyone she has ever met, and they will tell you how she loved going out of her way to help others.

She is survived by her father, Harold Topel; sons: David (Laura) Kish, Michael Manecke; grandsons: William and Oliver Kish; sisters: Kathleen (Duane) Kaiser, Debra (Thomas) Yeldell, Becky Wapp (Thomas) Sawyer; ex-husbands: Philip Kish and Rodney Manecke; long-time significant other, Richard Marshall; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlyene Topel; sisters: Mary and Tamie Topel; brother, David Topel; and brother-in-law, David Wapp.

A Celebration of Life event will be held at Black River Beach Neighborhood Center on August 13, 2021 from 12-3p.m. To assist with arrangements, memorial contributions in her honor may be sent to: David Kish, 2116 Winnebago Street, La Crosse, WI 54601. To offer her family online condolences, please visit the website www.couleecremation.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
13
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Black River Beach Neighborhood Center
WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
so sad she was great support while i was goig throuh cancer treatment such a caring person she made dam good coffee i will miss her
john martin
Friend
August 11, 2021
My Thoughts and Prayers are with Margi´s family. Hold tight to special Memories. Margi was a caring wonderful person. Rest In Peace.
Martha Thomas
Friend
July 4, 2021
My sympathy to the family of Margi, she was a good friend to know and love. God bless you margi.
richard miller
Friend
July 4, 2021
