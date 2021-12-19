Menu
Margaret Ann McKenzie

Margaret Ann McKenzie, 96, of Onalaska, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Morrow Home in Sparta, WI.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 8th at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1602 Park Ave, La Crosse. Pastor Robert Wassermann will officiate and entombment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of services.

For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 19, 2021.
