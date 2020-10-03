Marian Elrae Roesler

Marian Elrae Roesler, 92, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Sept, 30, 2020, the way she wanted, peacefully, in her home.

She was born May 2, 1928, in La Crosse, to Rudie and Lucy (Klug) Kammel. She worked at the La Crosse Ice Company for a short time and as a waitress at the Green Lantern in Galesville before her marriage to the love of her life, Robert E. Roesler, June 1, 1949. He preceded her in death Aug. 15, 1962, as a result of a farm accident. Marian remained on the family farm and continued farming while raising her six children. She retired from farming in 1987.

Marian is survived by her children, Steve (fiancé, Jane Simpson), Jeanne (Steve "Rabbi") Rosendale, Gary (Kristie) Roesler, Sandy (Roger) Mathison, Mark (Kris) Roesler, Diane (Delman) Groth; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way, four great-great-grandchildren, one sister, Marce (Syl) Liebl; one brother, Reinald (Darlene) Kammel; sisters-in-law, Rosie Kammel, Ethelyn Thiele, and Pat Kammel; also special friend, Marilyn Pertzsch; and "number one son," Gary Thurk. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents, Rudie and Lucy Kammel; siblings, Gerald, Eugene, Kenneth and Donald Kammel, and Evie Mikshowski; one sister-in-law, Jean (Justin) Kammel; one son-in-law, Eric Gilbertson; one daughter-in-law, Debbie (Friermood) Roesler.

In recognizing the risks presented by COVID-19, a Mass of Christian burial for the immediate family members only will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church La Crosse. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation for the general public will be held from 9 until 10:30 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church. All are invited to join us for a celebration of life at the family farm starting at 12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. Those in attendance Sunday and Monday are asked to practice safe social distancing and a face covering is highly encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the family where funds will be dispersed to Marian's designated charities. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary is offered at www.schumacher-kish.com.