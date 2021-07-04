Menu
Marian Louise Reichgelt
FUNERAL HOME
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
1501 West Ave S
La Crosse, WI

Marian Louise Reichgelt

Marian Louise Reichgelt passed away May 10, 2021 of natural causes at the age of 99.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday July 7, 2021, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South. Family and friends may visit from 1:00 PM until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Pastor Lisa Shank will officiate. A private family internment will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse.

Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
1501 West Ave S, La Crosse, WI
Jul
7
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
1501 West Ave S, La Crosse, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending our thoughts and prayers. Penney enney was the game I remember playing as a kid during family gatherings.
Michael Renner
Family
July 7, 2021
Ronnie, Rich, and Bob...you all have our deepest sympathies. Know that you're in our thoughts and prayers.
Kae Deal
Other
July 6, 2021
Rich, Bob, and family. Our deepest sympathy for your loss.
George and Lori Besl
July 4, 2021
