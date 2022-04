I don't remember exactly what day it was in March 1990, but I remember coming to the hospital and being with Marian after Dick's stroke and watching her courage and faith as she was with him when he died. (I now remember it was the day that Garrison Keillor was in town to give a benefit performance for the family of Prof. Kent Koppelman who had lost their college age son in a car accident.) From that day in March, thirty-one years ago, Marian and I became closer than the usual parishioner-pastor relationship. She took my wife and me out to dinner often; she enlisted my support for some local politics involving Hillview. She tried to make Welsh-English me an ... Irishman. (And she succeeded once a year at Irish Fest!)

I will always remember Marian's faith, her realism and her wonderful sense of humor. She summed these all up by her saying that I'm sure many others heard her say many times: "I'm one tough cookie."

Donald Fox Friend March 28, 2021