Marian Viola Amundson

TAYLOR -- Marian Viola Amundson, 88, of Taylor passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Meadowbrook nursing home in Black River Falls.

Marian was born Nov. 9, 1931, to Teman and Gelena (Aleckson) Erickson. She was raised by her loving parents, Alvin and Laura Nelson in Taylor. She married Robert Amundson Oct. 25, 1952, in Taylor. He preceded her in death in February of 2000.

Marian worked as a hairdresser in Ettrick, Blair and Taylor and worked as a school cook in Taylor. She also did various volunteer work. She was a life-long member of Taylor Lutheran Church.

Surviving Marian are her two daughters, Betty Maier and Joanne Beaman; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Adrian) Mosser, Christopher (Samantha) Maier, Timothy (Sarah) Beaman and Mathew (Tiffany) Beaman; eight great-grandchildren, Colin, Kaylee and Ave Mosser, Wyatt and Thea Maier, and Carly, Lucas and Braelyn Beaman. Also surviving is a sister, Elsie Faulker of Eau Claire, Wis.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her two sons-in-law, Jeffery Maier and Kerry Beaman; her sisters,Sylvia Anderson, Alvina Wogh and Ruth Erickson; as well as her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

The family would like to thank the Black River Falls Meadowbrook nursing home staff and Hospice caregivers for all their help and understanding.

A funeral service for Marian will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Taylor Lutheran Church. Pastor Natalie Leske will officiate, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, on East Blair Road, Taylor. Friends may call on the family during a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service at the church. There will be a reception following the services.

The Jensen-Modjeski funeral home, 128 Hoffman St., in Hixton, is serving the family, 715-963-2311.