Marianne L. Sacia

Marianne L. Sacia, 93, of Galesville, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2021 at Marinuka Manor Care Center in Galesville.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Presbyterian Church in Galesville with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at the Pinecliff Cemetery.

A full obituary is at couleecremation.com.