Marie E. Jones

TOMAH - Marie E. Jones, 75, of Tomah, WI passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Cranberry Court in Tomah. She was born on April 14, 1946 in La Crosse to Elmer and Marion (Stumlin) Buchholz, Sr. Marie had worked at Northern Engraving on Brice Prairie and in West Salem.

Marie is survived by five sisters and four brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Tara Clauer, two sisters and three brothers.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Lewis Valley Lutheran Cemetery, W5402 Co. Rd. V, Holmen, WI. Pastor Lisa Shank will officiate.

Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel is assisting the family.