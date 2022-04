Marie Ann Schmidtknecht Reed

LA CROSSE - Marie Ann Schmidtknecht Reed, 84, of La Crosse, died Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022, at Hillview Health Care Center, and went to heaven. She was a proud French Island resident until moving to HHC in 2019. She was born on January 28, 1937, in Fountain City, WI to Harold and Florence (Wojchik) Franzwa.

On September 8, 1956, she married Allen Schmidtknecht. He passed away in 2001. On August 5, 2006, she married Kenneth Reed in LaCrosse.

Marie and Allen raised six children: Steve (Kareen), Greg (Debbie), Ron (Penny), Barb and Mark (Kim). Daughter Susan passed away in 2018.

She is survived by seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren.

A complete obituary, with service information, can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com. Masks and CDC guidelines are asked to be observed for Marie's service.