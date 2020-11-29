Marietta Elizabeth Trocinski

HOKAH, Minn. -- Marietta Elizabeth Trocinski, 95, of Hokah passed away at her home Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

She was born Oct. 16, 1925, in Winona, Minn., to Joseph and Elizabeth (Ninteman) Thill. She married Roger W. Trocinski, June 3, 1947, in Dakota, Minn. Roger preceded her in death March 29, 2002.

Marietta received her two-year teaching certificate from Winona State, after which she began her teaching career in a two-room schoolhouse in Nodine, Minn. After taking a few years off from teaching to have her children, she went back to school to obtain her bachelor's degree and then taught in the Kenosha School District for six years. The family moved back to Hokah, in 1969, and she taught at St. Peter's School for several years. She then taught in the La Crosse School District, teaching at Summit Elementary for many years, until her retirement in 1995. During her teaching career, Marietta furthered her own education by receiving her Master's degree in education from UW-La Crosse. She was proud to be a life-long learner and was an avid reader.

Marietta and Roger enjoyed traveling across the country, taking many trips out west. She researched and wrote an extensive family history and she also enjoyed flower gardening. Marietta displayed her artistic talents when she commissioned and donated a stained-glass window for St. Peter's Church in Hokah, which she designed herself.

She is survived by her children, Suzanne (Donald) Cowan of Oregon, Wis., Paul (Susan) Trocinski of Hokah, and Jeannette (Lee Major) Trocinski of Carson City, Nev.; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside service was held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Hokah, with her grandsons and great-grandsons carrying her to rest beside her beloved Roger. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Peter's Church in Hokah. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.