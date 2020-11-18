Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marilyn A. Hoppmann

Marilyn A. Hoppmann

Barre Mills -- Marilyn A. Hoppmann (nee: Stuckenschmidt), 88, of Barre Mills, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 23, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Barre Mills. The Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m., until the time of service Monday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, Marilyn's wish was to have memorials directed to the St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church Building Fund or the St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church Ladies Aide. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent and a complete obituary may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com. The family would like to extend a thank you to the entire staff of St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care given to Marilyn and a special thank you to the Rev. Andrew Schultz, for his dedicated pastoral care of Marilyn and her family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
9:00a.m.
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church
, Barre Mills, Wisconsin
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church
, Barre Mills, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Jostad-Jandt Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.