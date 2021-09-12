Menu
Marilyn L. Zick
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Marilyn L. Zick

LA CROSSE - Marilyn L. Zick, 71 of La Crosse, WI., died Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the Marian Chapel of the Cathedral of St. Joseph The Workman. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date in Milwaukee, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cathedral or the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.schumacher-kish.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Marian Chapel of St. Joseph The Workman Cathedral
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
12 Entries
I'm very sorry to hear of Marilyn's passing. We were classmates at St. Mary's and MFHS. She was a kind heart, and it sounds like she had a great career caring for patients in the best way. My deepest sympathies to the family.
Barbara Burkholz Shore
Classmate
September 29, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Marilyn’s death. I have often wondered where life had taken her. Marilyn was a good friend to me in one of our classes where she was a good student and I was not. Her dad was also supportive to me when I was a clerk at Dutchland Dairy. Marilyn’s dad encouraged me to “go after” my dream of becoming a nurse. I did become a registered nurse. I have always been thankful to Marilyn and her dad. God Bless and keep you in His peace.
Jackie Ureda Grzeca
September 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of Marilynn’s passing. We were classmates at Menomonee Falls High School class of 1968.
Sue Wros/Solberg
Classmate
September 28, 2021
We were recently notified of Marilyn's passing. Please know we are all keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers.
Rest Gently Marilyn
MFHS Class of 1968
Classmate
September 28, 2021
Dear Terry, I was at a luncheon today and learned of Marilyns death. Please accept my deepest sympathies! I worked with her for many years in IV therapy. She was very skilled and knowledgeable about all aspects of Infusion therapy and put her pts at ease. I was always happy to learn that Marilyn was also on duty the days I worked. May your wonderful memories bring you peace.
Mary Pratt
Coworker
September 23, 2021
Marilyn was a very kind and pleasant person. She was a skilled nurse and a talented IV therapist. When she entered a room, she put the patient at ease with her smile and confident manner. Most of all, I admired her for her strong Catholic faith. RIP sweet Marilyn!
Kate Tooke
Coworker
September 15, 2021
Terri I am so sorry for your loss. Your wife was an amazing nurse and person. Prayers for you.
Tina Kupka
September 12, 2021
Terry,
I am deeply saddened for you on the loss of Marilyn. Her presence with you will be deeply missed.
Stephen Borleske
Friend
September 11, 2021
I miss kind and sweet Marilyn. Marilyn was the sister I never had. You and Terry were a good match for so many years. I only wish you were closer as our visits were too few. I will miss you so much. Love Sandy
Sandra Zick
Sister
September 10, 2021
So very sorry for your loss Terry. She was a special caring person.
Joe Justman
Friend
September 7, 2021
I was so encouraged by Marilyn's smile. She confided in me her medical challenges about a year ago when she signed up for weekly Eucharistic Adoration at Cathedral of St. Joseph. She said she needed the time with Jesus. I inquired later to check in with her, and she was positive and hopeful, and so grateful that she made time for the adoration hour. "It gives me great peace," she said. Now, I'm glad that she had all the time with the Lord in the Eucharist. She sees him Face to Face, now. May you enjoy your eternal reward. Miss you!
Clare Ruff
September 7, 2021
I will miss my good friend and our Saturday morning breakfasts. We'd change out the restaurant every weekend. COVID limited our choices and we were just waiting for the Radisson to start serving breakfast to the general public again... : ' ( ;_;
Jackie Eastwood
Friend
September 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results