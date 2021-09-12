Marilyn L. Zick
LA CROSSE - Marilyn L. Zick, 71 of La Crosse, WI., died Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the Marian Chapel of the Cathedral of St. Joseph The Workman. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date in Milwaukee, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cathedral or the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.schumacher-kish.com.