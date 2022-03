I am so sorry to learn of Marilyn’s death. I have often wondered where life had taken her. Marilyn was a good friend to me in one of our classes where she was a good student and I was not. Her dad was also supportive to me when I was a clerk at Dutchland Dairy. Marilyn’s dad encouraged me to “go after” my dream of becoming a nurse. I did become a registered nurse. I have always been thankful to Marilyn and her dad. God Bless and keep you in His peace.

Jackie Ureda Grzeca September 28, 2021