I was so encouraged by Marilyn's smile. She confided in me her medical challenges about a year ago when she signed up for weekly Eucharistic Adoration at Cathedral of St. Joseph. She said she needed the time with Jesus. I inquired later to check in with her, and she was positive and hopeful, and so grateful that she made time for the adoration hour. "It gives me great peace," she said. Now, I'm glad that she had all the time with the Lord in the Eucharist. She sees him Face to Face, now. May you enjoy your eternal reward. Miss you!

Clare Ruff September 7, 2021