Marion J. (Davis) Fuchs

Marion Fuchs, 95, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Riverside Transitional Care. She was born in La Crosse, May 19, 1925, to Joseph and Anna (North) Davis. Marion graduated from Central High School and worked as a secretary and receptionist, for Dr. Dean Smith, an ENT Specialist, prior to her marriage to Adrian E. Fuchs, Oct. 1, 1955.

Marion was a lifetime member of Christ Episcopal Church. She sang in the choir for many years, belonged to the Episcopal Church Women's (St. Margaret's) Group and helped with various fund-raising projects. She was a member of Gundersen Health System Partners and had been a Telecare volunteer.

Marion enjoyed gardening, having been a charter member of Hill and Valley Garden Club. She was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing, camping and summers at Balsam Lake, with her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Gehrig of La Crosse; a son, Michael (Sarah) of Tampa, Fla.; four grandchildren, Sarah Gehrig of Atlanta, Ga., Griffin Fuchs of Atlanta, Jackson Fuchs of Dallas, Texas and Shelby Fuchs of Williamsburg, Va. She is also survived by many caring and loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian in 2004; a brother, George Davis, and an infant brother, Leo; five sisters, Elizabeth Soller, Edna Jenks, Millie Grosch, Edith Asp and Joan Davis; son-in-law, Donald Gehrig; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Claire and Tom Fuchs; and several nieces and nephews.

Whether you called her mom, grandma, auntie or Marion, she was a kind, compassionate soul who brought a smile to your face and a sense of calm in the toughest situations. Heaven has added an angel this week.

A sincere note of gratitude to Dr. David Momont and the staff at Riverside Transitional Care, for their compassion during this pandemic.

A celebration of Marion's life will be held at a future time in 2021, and will be announced by the family and Schumacher-Kish Funeral home of La Crosse Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to Gundersen Health System; St. Clare Health Mission; or Christ Episcopal Church.

