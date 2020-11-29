Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marion J. Fuchs
1925 - 2020
BORN
May 19, 1925
DIED
November 20, 2020

Marion J. (Davis) Fuchs

Marion Fuchs, 95, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Riverside Transitional Care. She was born in La Crosse, May 19, 1925, to Joseph and Anna (North) Davis. Marion graduated from Central High School and worked as a secretary and receptionist, for Dr. Dean Smith, an ENT Specialist, prior to her marriage to Adrian E. Fuchs, Oct. 1, 1955.

Marion was a lifetime member of Christ Episcopal Church. She sang in the choir for many years, belonged to the Episcopal Church Women's (St. Margaret's) Group and helped with various fund-raising projects. She was a member of Gundersen Health System Partners and had been a Telecare volunteer.

Marion enjoyed gardening, having been a charter member of Hill and Valley Garden Club. She was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing, camping and summers at Balsam Lake, with her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Gehrig of La Crosse; a son, Michael (Sarah) of Tampa, Fla.; four grandchildren, Sarah Gehrig of Atlanta, Ga., Griffin Fuchs of Atlanta, Jackson Fuchs of Dallas, Texas and Shelby Fuchs of Williamsburg, Va. She is also survived by many caring and loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian in 2004; a brother, George Davis, and an infant brother, Leo; five sisters, Elizabeth Soller, Edna Jenks, Millie Grosch, Edith Asp and Joan Davis; son-in-law, Donald Gehrig; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Claire and Tom Fuchs; and several nieces and nephews.

Whether you called her mom, grandma, auntie or Marion, she was a kind, compassionate soul who brought a smile to your face and a sense of calm in the toughest situations. Heaven has added an angel this week.

A sincere note of gratitude to Dr. David Momont and the staff at Riverside Transitional Care, for their compassion during this pandemic.

A celebration of Marion's life will be held at a future time in 2021, and will be announced by the family and Schumacher-Kish Funeral home of La Crosse Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to Gundersen Health System; St. Clare Health Mission; or Christ Episcopal Church.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
I have wonderful memories of Adrian and Marion as my neighbors many years ago. We looked forward to stopping to visit with her whenever we were in LaCrosse. Pam and Mike- my sympathy to you and your families. Your mom was truly a wonderful woman and she loved her family very much. Thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Lori, Bob and McKayla
Lori VanHandel
Friend
November 29, 2020
My very favorite Auntie. Our family vacations at Balsalm Lake, Christmas eves,dads backyard bbqs, Schmidtys,and our home visits are so cherished by us You were the light of our days spent with you, always so full of love for all of us. One special yearly trip to Door County with also Aunt Joan and you two giggling before bedtime is a priceless memory. Heaven is blessed with your presence. I am sure Adrian is by your side with all the Davis family and having a dance with my daddy We will miss you dearly You were such a blessing in Jim and my lives.
Zoe Bott
Family
November 29, 2020
What a great and wonderful person Marion was. She was there for me in good times and bad in my life. I always thought of her when driving near her house. She was there for me in good times and bad in my life. We had many a laugh with her and Adrian. God Bless. JOHN 3:16. Rudy.
Rudy Wuest
Friend
November 29, 2020
Marion was a such a sweet and loving soul and she will be greatly missed. My heartfelt sympathy to Pam and Mike and your families! My thoughts are with you!
Jennifer Topp
Family
November 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Aunt. We will love you and miss you always. Aunt Marion (to me Aunt Meme) was always so kind and loving. Whenever you stopped in to see her,she was so welcoming and happy to see you.
Pam and Michael, I can't imagine the loss you are feeling right now. Remember she is now in heaven with Uncle Adrian and all her sisters and brother.
My sympathy is,with your families.
Love too you all.
Cousin Sandy Buschmann & Family
Sandra Buschmann
Family
November 26, 2020