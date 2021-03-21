Marion Louise (Marking) Stolsmark

OCONOMOWOC/WAUKESHA, Wis. -- Marion Louise (Marking) Stolsmark, also known as Marion Louise Koch, of Oconomowoc, formerly of Waukesha, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the age of 80, after an unexpected and courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born Feb. 27, 1941, in La Crosse, to Robert and Signe (nee Romskog) Marking. She grew up on the family's farm and attended Maple Shade Rural School from grades 1-8. She graduated from Holmen High School in La Crosse County in 1959. She dearly loved her family and friends and her Norwegian heritage.

Marion married Richard Stolsmark in 1960 and together they had two sons. While raising a family and working part time, she managed to attend five different universities: UW-LaCrosse, UW-Waukesha, Louisiana State University, UW-Madison, and UW-Milwaukee. She received her bachelor of science in education in 1977 and taught high school English for 19 years, at Kettle Moraine High School in Wales, Wis. In 1986, Marion earned a master of science degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. A proud member of Phi Delta Kappa, she was a recipient of "The State of Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Recognition of Service Award" for her dedication to the educational well-being of young people.

A natural athlete, Marion enjoyed tennis, golf, downhill skiing, and cross-country skiing. She was recruited by a touring professional fast-pitch softball team, as a pitcher, while in her 20s. She enjoyed annual family ski trips to the Upper Peninsula in Michigan, where her family would stay in a tent camper in the ski hill parking lot. In her later years, she enjoyed her daily two-mile walks and three times a week exercise program.

In 2015, Marion traveled to Okinawa, Japan, with her son, Neil, to witness and enjoy his life-long pursuit of Traditional Karate. In 2018, she and her older sister, Vivian, toured Europe on the Rhine River. She was adventurous and active until her illness.

Marion was a very kind and generous soul who donated to and/or volunteered at countless charities and causes over the years. She was very passionate and involved in the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI). She was a volunteer teacher for NAMI Family Education and received the "Making Life Better Award" and "Volunteer of the Year Award" in 1997, for "Outstanding commitment and dedication to making life better for people challenged by mental illness." Marion and her second husband, Arthur Koch, were instrumental in establishing a safe house and temporary shelter for the mentally ill with nowhere to go. "The Jeremy House" was named in honor of her oldest son, Jeremy Keith Stolsmark, who died in 1995, at age 35 from complications of mental illness. The Jeremy House continues today as a safe haven for those in need. Marion also volunteered at a Food Pantry and was a member of Friends for the Delafield Library.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Signe Marking; a sister, Gertrude Marking; her son, Jeremy Keith Stolsmark; her first husband, Richard Lee Stolsmark; her second husband, Arthur Koch; his son, Carl Koch, and daughter, Debbie Koch; and her great-grandson, Jeffrey Allen Barker Jr.

She is survived by her son, Neil Richard Stolsmark; daughter-in-law, Leonora (Rocky) Stolsmark; and their family, daughter, Kimberly Morris, Kimberly's son, Mathew (Lisette); her great-great grandchildren, Josias and Elysette; son, Richard (Lynne) Morris; and their daughter, Savanna. She is also survived by Art's children, Jeff, Kai, and Christian and their wives, children, and grandchildren; as well as her siblings, Sylvester Marking (Marcie), Leif Marking (Carol), Vivian Sacia, Bernice Koula (Randy), Carol Jean Marking, Dorie Newman (Glenn); and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Family and friends may gather from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.