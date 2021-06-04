Marjorie A. Johnson

Marjorie A. Johnson age 100 passed away on June 2, 2021, at Bethany Riverside Nursing Home in La Crosse after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born June 23, 1920, in Plano, Illinois to Adolph and Emma Priebe. After graduation from high school, she attended Northwestern College. She graduated from Northwestern with a Master's Degree in Music.

Marge loved to travel by train. She met her future husband on a train when he was returning home from the Navy. She married Robert C Johnson on July 29, 1950. Together they had six children: Richard, Marta, Sue, Julie, Dena and Sandra. They lived in Galesville before settling in Holmen where they lived for 57 years until Robert's death in 2008.

She taught Music and English in Sandwich and DeKalb, Illinois prior to marriage. She taught in Galesville and Holmen and retired from Galesville School District. Marge was the Holmen Lutheran Church organist and choir accompanist well into her 80's. Marge also taught piano lessons in her home until she was nearly 90. Often former students would have their children take piano lessons from Marge.

She is survived by her children: Richard (Deborah) Johnson of Eau Claire, Marta (Michael) Herde of West Salem, Sue (Mark) Kramer of Eau Claire, Julie (John II) Koepl of Liberty Hill, Texas. Dena (John) Schlitz of De Forest and Sandra Johnson of North St Paul. Ten grandchildren: Andrew (Shannon) Johnson of Eau Claire and Michael Johnson (Kevin Meilander) of Minneapolis, Christina (Brian) Paszek and Matthew (Katie) Breidel of West Salem, Elizabeth (Kenneth) Swanbeck and Jessa Kramer of Eau Claire, John III (Katy) Koepl of Liberty Hill Texas and Robert Koepl of Austin, Texas, Hailey (Tony) Schiltz-Martinek of Appleton and Larissa Schlitz of Rice Lake. Ten great grandchildren: Drew and Darbie Johnson of Eau Claire, Tyler, Abbigail, Annabelle Paszek of West Salem, Theo and Jordie Breidel of West Salem, Laila Kramer and Ellie Swanbeck of Eau Claire, and Colten Martinek of Appleton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Marge was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert in 2008; her parents Adolph and Emma Priebe; her sister and brother in law Helen and Ray Benson; father in law Charles Johnson and mother in law Lark Everett; brother in law Roger Johnson and sister in law Lorraine Pierce.

Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris St., Holmen with the funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid safety guidelines, masks will be required for anyone not vaccinated. Social distancing should be observed for those not vaccinated. Interment will be at Green Mound Cemetery in Holmen. A Celebration of Life will follow the interment at the Onalaska American Legion Post 336, 731 Sand Lake Rd, Onalaska.

The family appreciates the compassionate care given Marge in her final years at Hearten-house Memory Care in Holmen and Bethany Riverside Nursing Home in La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Stand in the light memory choir" of Eau Claire, (www.standinthelightmemorychoir.org), or Holmen Lutheran Church or a charity of your choosing. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home of Holmen is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.

Rest in peace Mom your long journey is over.