Marjorie Teresa Balzer

Marjorie Teresa Balzer, 90, of La Crosse died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Mulder Health Care Center in West Salem. She was born Dec. 21, 1929, in Hokah, Minn., to Frank and Anna (Hafner) Walter. Marjorie married Edward Balzer, Aug. 21, 1950, in La Crescent, Minn. They had lived in Eau Claire, Wis., for 31 years, before returning to La Crescent. Marjorie had worked as a sales associate at Prange's Department Store, retiring in 1994, and was very active with Birthright. She enjoyed reading, traveling and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her loving, caring spirit and her beautiful smile.

She is survived by four children, Victoria Balzer of Minneapolis, Tamara (Stephen) Porter of Holmen, Edward "Buzz" (Libby) Balzer of Cashton, and Tina (Joe) Benson of Casper, Wyo.; eight grandchildren, Leah Bellah Guzowski, Mikhail Guzowski, Edward "Bo" (Nicole) Balzer, Tyler (Kelly) Balzer, Samuel (Brianna) Balzer, Laura (Shawn) Prine, Joe (Karen) Benson, and Emily (Brady) Lewis; 17 great-grandchildren; four brothers and one sister, Joe Walter, Mary Ann (Marty) Zadow, Norbert (Mary) Walter, and Richard (Teresa) Walter; and brother-in-law, Roger (Joyce) Balzer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, in 1999; her parents; and seven siblings.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held soon and a celebration of her life will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to family for either Pro-Life Wisconsin, or Macular Degeneration Research.

