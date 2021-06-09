Menu
Mark A. Allen
Mark A. Allen

La CROSSE - Mark A. Allen, 49, of La Crosse, WI, lost a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System.

He was born in La Crosse on October 2, 1971 to Albert and Elaine (Capaul) Allen. Mark graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1990. While at Central, he excelled at academics as well as football and was an all-conference offensive and defensive lineman and was named to the all-district team his senior year. This led to his recruitment to attend and play football at St. John's University in Collegeville, MN. While he played minimally, Mark obtained a BA in Chemistry in 1994. He then completed his doctorate at the University of Minnesota Pharmacy School in 1998. After graduating, Mark held jobs in retail pharmacy before deciding to proudly serve his country as a Captain in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma from 1999 to 2002. Following his honorable discharge, Mark returned to La Crosse and on September 17, 2005 he married Amanda E. Genz at Mary Mother of the Church Parish. From 2002 to 2021, in search of his ideal work environment, Mark worked as a staff pharmacist at Mayo Clinic - St. Francis, Winona Health and finally at Allergychoices in Onalaska. He made great friends at all three spots.

Mark was most proud of his family and loved playing with and watching his three kids excel, whether it was at academics, sports, the military or even video and arcade games. He was happiest when everyone was together which they were able to be right up until the end.

Mark loved sports, especially football and golf. While he enjoyed playing football, he found his real love was in coaching and he did so at his high school alma mater from 2009 – 2019, serving as their offensive line coach. He loved working with younger players (even though most had no idea how good he was "back in the day"). He always enjoyed when a former player would approach him years later just to say hello. Mark was a Minnesota Gophers and Vikings fan, and loved watching college football, in general, especially if he won a few dollars on the games. Despite being an average golfer, he enjoyed getting out with his friends and was always satisfied if he "just hit some good drives" and was able to visit "the 19th hole".

Mark also enjoyed traveling. He attended several college football games in person, including games at Florida, Alabama, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota. While each of these trips made lasting memories, one of his favorite places was Las Vegas where he never failed to track down the rare five dollar minimum blackjack tables. He also loved going to concerts and attended many. He would see anyone from Kid Rock to Guns n' Roses to Taylor Swift which he took his daughter to twice…and actually enjoyed it.

While Mark was taken way too soon, he left a substantial impression on anyone who met him. Hug your family and friends as you never know when they will be gone. Mark's family wishes to thank the incredible staff at the Mayo Clinic Health System Cancer Center as well as the multitude of nurses and doctors who treated him over the last 19 months.

In addition to his wife, Amanda, he is survived by his daughter, Emily; two sons: Will and Austin; his father, A. Thomas Allen of Des Moines, IA; one sister, Katie (John) Martin, of Des Moines; one brother, Michael Allen of Burnsville, MN; nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents as well as his mother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Mary Mother of the Church Parish Hall. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Committal services will take place on June 16, 2021 in the Historic Mausoleum at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. Friends may call on the family Sunday evening from 3 until 7:00 p.m. at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel; 200 West Ave. South. Visitation will also take place at the church on Monday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the eulogies at 10:00 a.m. Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Mayo Clinic Health System Cancer Center in La Crosse, Mary Mother of the Church Parish or the La Crosse Central High School Athletic Department. Mark's funeral will be livestreamed on the Facebook link found at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Jun
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Mary Mother of the Church Parish Hall
WI
Jun
14
Service
10:00a.m.
Mary Mother of the Church Parish Hall
WI
Jun
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Mary Mother of the Church Parish Hall
WI
Jun
16
Committal
Historic Mausoleum at Oak Grove Cemetery
La Crosse, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mandy & Family we are so sorry to hear about Mark. Will be praying for your healing. May you know we´ll be thinking of you all & that God will be looking over you!
Hank & Ruth Buehler
Friend
June 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Mark’s family. Tom, Katie and Mike - remembering Mark from our old neighborhood. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Tony & Jan Hutchens
June 14, 2021
Mary Hammond
Coworker
June 14, 2021
,To Mark's Family.- With our deepest sympathy for the loss of your loved one. Words cannot express our feelings for having lost him so early in his life.
Vera and Brenda Steele Standish
Father
June 13, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers for all.
Gary & Diane Mlsna
June 13, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. I knew Mark back in little league and my first two years at Central. Mark was a class act and I forever will remember the great times. Gone way to early but will never be forgotten.
Kraig Knutson
June 13, 2021
Amanda so sorry for your loss. Mark and I worked together in the Pharmacy. The last time I saw Mark was when you guys came to visit the pharmacy and he was so upbeat about beating his cancer. He will be missed by many.
Donna Warren
Coworker
June 13, 2021
Allen Family So sorry for your loss, Mark and I attended and played football together at SJU, he was a great teammate and a better man off the field. Your Family is my prayers as you remember and celebrate Mark's life.
John Skubitz
June 11, 2021
Our deep and sincere sympathy to Mark´s family, and especially to his father, Tom, who was a classmate and friend back at Loretto High in the early `60s. All of you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Joe and Lorrie DeWitt Schieber
Other
June 10, 2021
To Mark's family and friends: I'm so sorry for your loss. I hope you all find peace during your sadness. Mark was a great coworker (Mayo) and we had many laughs. He will definitely be missed! I will keep you all in my prayers
Molly
June 9, 2021
I am so saddened to hear of Mark's passing. I met him through mutual friends (Russ Skifton, Pat Hogan, et al) many years ago and he and I always had good times together.

The last time I saw Mark was in December of 2019 at Frank's surprise birthday part. Mark and I had a wonderful time talking that night. I will cherish that memory forever. I am just so sorry for Mark's wife and children. I hope it will bring some comfort to know how highly regarded your husband/dad was. RIP Mark ... you will be missed.
Chris Zobin
Friend
June 9, 2021
I'm so sorry for your family's loss. Mark was a great guy. I mostly knew him in elementary school when we played baseball together (with Tom helping out as coach), and he was one of the few people from a different school who joined our summer teams. He was immediately easy to get along with - always friendly and good-humored, just like his dad. I was very sad to hear about his passing and I wish the entire family strength in getting through this very difficult time.
Jason Knox
Friend
June 9, 2021
My heart goes out to you and your family. Keeping you in my prayers. May his memory always be a blessing.
Cindy Hoehne
June 9, 2021
I am so very saddened at the news of Marks passing. He was just a truly genuinely caring and sweet man! Our mothers worked together at Mayo and I finally met him myself at Mayo also. My heart goes out to his family and friends! Hugs
Lori Wellert
Friend
June 9, 2021
I was saddened to hear just last week about Mark's health issues and then a few days later of his death. I'm sure he dealt with his diagnosis/treatment with the same tenacity he showed with his pharmacy work. My heartfelt condolences to his family.
Maribeth Becker
Coworker
June 9, 2021
I knew Mark back in grade school years, but lost contact after he went to a different high school. Mark was a great friend back then and will always be considered a friend. He will be sorely missed. Thoughts and prayers to his family.
Dan Von Haden
Friend
June 9, 2021
Mark was an amazing man. We were classmates at Central. He was smart and friendly. He was also a great football player. My thoughts and my prayers are with you. Sincerely, Terri
Terri Rudolph Monnett
School
June 9, 2021
Sending condolences to the entire Allen family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Amy Smalley
June 9, 2021
My prayers are with you. Sending my love to you and your family during this difficult time.
Stephanie Rhead
June 9, 2021
I new Mark working with him at Mayo. Great guy. RIP.
Terry Bye
June 9, 2021
Mark was taking away too soon. My deepest sympathy.
Emily Stumpner
Family
June 8, 2021
So sad to hear of your passing. Many fun memories from Pharmacy School. Rest In Peace Mark.
Kristin Bladow
Classmate
June 8, 2021
Mark was such a wonderful man! I am so thankful that I knew him. Love and healing to his family!
Amy Anderegg Schuler
Friend
June 8, 2021
