Mark Fischer Sr.

Mark Fischer Sr., a devoted husband, compassionate and loving father, exceptional grandfather, selfless and humble soldier with the U.S. Navy, and comrade to so many, accepted his invitation into eternal life. surrounded by each and every member of his immediate family, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Born in La Crosse, Mark moved to Minnesota, where he undoubtedly married the love of his life and best friend, Kathleen (Verville) Fischer, over 50 years ago, and fully embodied his role as a mentor and incredible father for his daughters, Amber (Fischer) Buschman and husband, Patrick, Crystal (Fischer) Plaster and husband, Timothy Jr.; and son, Mark Fischer Jr. and wife, Danielle (Phillips) Fischer; as well as the countless others he unselfishly touched throughout his beautiful life. He was the epitome of a doting grandfather, aka "Papa," to his treasured grandchildren, Tylor, Olivia, Isabelle, Cadence, and Leo.

Please join us to celebrate Mark's life and legacy for visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept 2, and/or at his memorial service, at 10 a.m. Sept. 3, with visitation prior from 9 to 10 a.m. at Kozlak-Radulovich Maple Grove Chapel, 13745 Reimer Drive, Maple Grove, Minn., 55311. This incredible man will be laid to rest with full military honors Sept. 9, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. For logistics information on the burial, gifts, and donations, please go the website below. "A Celebration of Life" kozlakradulovich.com. 763-416-0016.