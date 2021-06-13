Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark A. Pischke
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
1425 Jackson St
La Crosse, WI

Mark A. Pischke

LA CROSSE - Mark A. Pischke, 53, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at his home. He was born on August 3, 1967 to Donovan and Rosalie (Krismer) Pischke.

We lost a great son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Mark was a 1985 graduate from Onalaska High School and a 30 year employee at the La Crosse Tribune. He enjoyed listening to music, geo-cashing, fishing and hiking earlier in life. Later, due to his health, he liked to visit Goose Island and target practice at Chaseburg Rod and Gun Club.

Mark is survived by his father, Donovan; two brothers: Paul Pischke of Stoddard and John Pischke of Onalaska; two nieces: Alexandria and Dana Pischke; three uncles: Larry and Allan Pischke and Don Barnes; an aunt, Diane (Don) Walczak; and ten cousins: Debbie (Mark) Tolpa, Donnie (Diane) Barnes, Dennet (Rob) Stanek, Darla (Rocky) King, Karen (Dan) Ahrens, Todd (Kim) Smith, Steve Smith, Chris Smith, Amanda (Bryan) Husk, and Isaac (Kerry) Pischke.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his paternal grandparents, Addis and Wilma (Isbell) Pischke; his maternal grandparents, Rudolph and Signa (Sather) Krismer; and aunts and uncles: Diane Barnes, Norma and Jack Johnson, and Mary and Dick Smith, and his cousin Nathan Pischke.

Mark will be interred at a later date in the Onalaska Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dickinson Family Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.