LA CROSSE - Mark A. Pischke, 53, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at his home. He was born on August 3, 1967 to Donovan and Rosalie (Krismer) Pischke.

We lost a great son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Mark was a 1985 graduate from Onalaska High School and a 30 year employee at the La Crosse Tribune. He enjoyed listening to music, geo-cashing, fishing and hiking earlier in life. Later, due to his health, he liked to visit Goose Island and target practice at Chaseburg Rod and Gun Club.

Mark is survived by his father, Donovan; two brothers: Paul Pischke of Stoddard and John Pischke of Onalaska; two nieces: Alexandria and Dana Pischke; three uncles: Larry and Allan Pischke and Don Barnes; an aunt, Diane (Don) Walczak; and ten cousins: Debbie (Mark) Tolpa, Donnie (Diane) Barnes, Dennet (Rob) Stanek, Darla (Rocky) King, Karen (Dan) Ahrens, Todd (Kim) Smith, Steve Smith, Chris Smith, Amanda (Bryan) Husk, and Isaac (Kerry) Pischke.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his paternal grandparents, Addis and Wilma (Isbell) Pischke; his maternal grandparents, Rudolph and Signa (Sather) Krismer; and aunts and uncles: Diane Barnes, Norma and Jack Johnson, and Mary and Dick Smith, and his cousin Nathan Pischke.

Mark will be interred at a later date in the Onalaska Cemetery.

