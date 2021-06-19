Menu
Mark A. Thomson
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021

Mark A. Thomson

BERMUDA DUNES, CA - Mark A. Thomson, 59, of Bermuda Dunes, CA, lost his courageous battle with cancer on May 28, 2021.

Mark was born in La Crosse on March 7, 1962 to Clare and Norma Jean Thomson. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Jean Thomson.

Mark graduated from Central High School 1980. Mark graduated from University Wisconsin La Crosse in 1985. Mark met his wife, Ingrid Moore in college and began his life in California in 1990.

A memory service will be held on June 30, 2021 at Oak Grove Chapel at 11:00 a.m. at 1407 La Crosse Street, La Crosse, WI.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Oak Grove Chapel
1407 La Crosse Street, La Crosse, WI
Thinking of everyone and wishing them peace. Mark, we will miss you.
Brenda Buddenhagen & family
Family
June 30, 2021
Our deepest sympathy.... You are all in our prayers....God Bless,,,
Rita hutzenbuehler and Family
Friend
June 27, 2021
Condolences for Mark's family. He will be missed very much. I will always keep the memories of the great times and laughter we had together when we were younger. Forever and always in my heart cousin Mark.
Lynnette Silbaugh Miller
Family
June 19, 2021
