Mark A. Thomson

BERMUDA DUNES, CA - Mark A. Thomson, 59, of Bermuda Dunes, CA, lost his courageous battle with cancer on May 28, 2021.

Mark was born in La Crosse on March 7, 1962 to Clare and Norma Jean Thomson. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Jean Thomson.

Mark graduated from Central High School 1980. Mark graduated from University Wisconsin La Crosse in 1985. Mark met his wife, Ingrid Moore in college and began his life in California in 1990.

A memory service will be held on June 30, 2021 at Oak Grove Chapel at 11:00 a.m. at 1407 La Crosse Street, La Crosse, WI.