Mark 'Tim' Timothy Mlsna

Mark "Tim" Timothy Mlsna, 63, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center, following a short illness. A private gathering will be held at a later date.

Tim was born Nov. 30, 1956, in La Crosse, to Marlene (Voves) and Blaine Mlsna, the third of 11 children. The bluffs, the woods and the river called to him from an early age and he was at home exploring their wonder and working with what they offered. He became skilled as a craftsman, carpenter, lumberjack and jack-of-many-trades, which provided his livelihood as well as a gift he generously shared with neighbors and friends.

He fell in love with Joan Wooters Fumetti, when he hired her to help with a roofing job on a cabin in the back woods of SW Wisconsin, and they married May 8, 1993, in Soldiers Grove. They shared love, grace, and beauty. Tim, a gifted guitarist and budding banjo player, filled their home with music. He worked with wood he had harvested himself to add a craftsman's touch to their homes. Together they gardened, raised chickens and cooked, growing much of what they ate. Tim's desires were simple and if he splurged. it was for a tool so he could do-it-himself. Tim loved to visit and until a couple weeks before his death he was out on his scooter every nice day, checking in with friends, delivering extra garden produce in the neighborhood, or chatting with walkers in Glendale Cemetery.

Tim is survived by his wife; his mother, Marlene (Pete) Koula; and eight of his siblings, Blaine Mlsna Jr. of La Crosse, Marlene (Teeta) (Michael) Schleppegrell of Onalaska, Paul Mlsna of La Crosse, Terri (Ron) Kittleson of Seattle, Steven Mlsna of La Crosse, Diane (Max) Mitchell of Lovelock, Nev., Amy Mlsna of La Crosse, Gregory Mlsna of La Crosse; three stepbrothers, Dan, Greg, and Tony Koula; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Charles Wooters of Lawrence, Kan. Tim was preceded in death by his father; two brothers, Joel Mlsna and Brian Mlsna; and his grandparents, Jack and Pauline Voves and Jacob and Caroline Mlsna.

Donations in his memory may be made to Plymouth Church, where he was a member, or to Iowa Public Television. We are grateful to the staff at Iowa Methodist Medical Center for their compassionate care in the last week of Tim's life.