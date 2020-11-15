Martha G. Larson Lager

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Martha G. Larson Lager, 80, of Caledonia passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center. She was born Jan. 21, 1940, to Llewelyn and Georgia (Spande) Larson, in Decorah, Iowa.

A private funeral service will be Thursday, Nov. 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. The Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A public monitored visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W. Main St., Caledonia. Attendance in the building will be limited and social distancing and facial coverings will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.