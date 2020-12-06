Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marty Maus
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020

Marty (Martin) Maus

ONALASKA -- Marty (Martin) Maus, 58, of Onalaska passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Marty was born April 15, 1962, in Green Bay, Wis. He attended Green Bay East High and graduated in 1980. He went on to attend UW-Madison, graduating in 1985. Later in life in 2017, Marty completed his Master's degree through St. Mary's University.

Marty taught at Hamilton Elementary in La Crosse, from 1985-1993. He then taught at Summit Environmental School in French Island, from 1993-2020. He was a member of the Summit Environmental Steering Committee, and volunteered many hours in the garden, frog pond, and other outdoor areas. He also helped create an overnight camping experience for the fifth graders of Summit Environmental. He recently retired in June of 2020.

Marty enjoyed time spent outdoors and enjoyed biking, hiking, and playing tennis. He enjoyed spending time woodworking, working in the yard, and took pride in his house.

Marty was the best kind of friend a person could have. He was a serene and thoughtful person, and a true hippie at heart.

Marty is survived by his sister, three brothers, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Summit Environmental School.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Coulee Region Cremation Group
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
9 Entries
Me. Maus was my daughter’s fifth grade teacher at Summit last year. He was an amazing teacher and had such a kind heart full of love and commitment to his students. He was a vibrant person. We are so saddened by his passing. We are grateful that he was a part of our lives.
—Ann Kathan and family
Ann Kathan
Teacher
December 5, 2020
I will always remember being in your 4th and 5th grade class. You truly are someone that will be remembered and missed. Rest in piece Mr. Maus
Kassie Root
Teacher
December 5, 2020
Rest In Peace, Marty. You will be deeply missed by ALL the lives and hearts you touched. So many students, families, and other staff members were extremely blessed to have you in their lives. Even after I left Summit, we always connected and every chance meeting turned into a half an hour of catching up.
Sue Newcomb
Coworker
December 5, 2020
I remember being in his 4th and 5th grade class. Definitely a teacher to remember. You will be missed. Rest in piece Mr. Maus
Kassie
Student
December 5, 2020
Going on our annual sledding field trip with Marty's 5th graders and my preschoolers is one of my favorite Summit memories. He would stand at the top of the hill supervising until he was asked to join a preschooler for a ride down the hill! He was such a good sport! I loved his generous, humble spirit and will miss him so much.
Cheryl Ward
Friend
December 5, 2020
Marty came to Summit in 1992 and I came in 1993, so we have been coworkers for a long time! He was a gentle soul and he often had a smile on his face as I walked my kindergartners down the hallway. He would say, "They are so little, how do you not step on them!" We were on the environmental ed. steering committee together for many years and Marty had great ideas for teaching our students about nature. We played volleyball together for "Schoolhouse Rocks"! Needless to say, we didn't win many games, but we sure had fun trying! We loved our Friday "sandwiches" which gave us all time to wind down and share funny stories from the week! I will miss you Marty!❤
Wendy Fechner
Coworker
December 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Deb Faust
Coworker
December 5, 2020
I worked with Marty at Summit School for many years. We both were at school early each morning, and spent time chatting about everything, from school to life. I knew him as a generous, caring gentleman. He was dedicated to his students and to the concept and creation of Summit Environmental School. The Frog Pond and garden at school is his loving legacy. Marty will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Carolyn Schwartz
Coworker
December 5, 2020
He was a true friend and caring person. He would always lend a hand. He was a wonderful teacher and friend. He will be truly missed.
Carissa Brudos
Friend
December 4, 2020