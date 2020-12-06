Marty (Martin) Maus

ONALASKA -- Marty (Martin) Maus, 58, of Onalaska passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Marty was born April 15, 1962, in Green Bay, Wis. He attended Green Bay East High and graduated in 1980. He went on to attend UW-Madison, graduating in 1985. Later in life in 2017, Marty completed his Master's degree through St. Mary's University.

Marty taught at Hamilton Elementary in La Crosse, from 1985-1993. He then taught at Summit Environmental School in French Island, from 1993-2020. He was a member of the Summit Environmental Steering Committee, and volunteered many hours in the garden, frog pond, and other outdoor areas. He also helped create an overnight camping experience for the fifth graders of Summit Environmental. He recently retired in June of 2020.

Marty enjoyed time spent outdoors and enjoyed biking, hiking, and playing tennis. He enjoyed spending time woodworking, working in the yard, and took pride in his house.

Marty was the best kind of friend a person could have. He was a serene and thoughtful person, and a true hippie at heart.

Marty is survived by his sister, three brothers, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Summit Environmental School.