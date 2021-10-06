Marvin A. Bekkum

WESTBY/GRAND PRAIRIE, TX - Marvin A. Bekkum, age 85, formerly of Westby and Grand Prairie, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was born March 15, 1936, to Melvin and Amanda (Olstad) Bekkum.

He attended Westby Schools and left school after his junior year of high school to join the U.S. Air Force. He served in the Air Force for eight years. Following his time in the Air Force, he transferred to the U.S. Army, where he did three tours of duty in Vietnam as a fixed wing helicopter mechanic. All together, he proudly served his country for 36 years in the military. After his military service, he worked at Ft. Bliss, TX, as a civilian for the Engineering Department. His time in the military allowed him to travel all over the world, which led to an interest in photography. In his later years, he enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with family and friends.

Survivors include his siblings: Kermit (Janet) Bekkum, Audrey Tollefson, Daniel (Liz) Bekkum, Sandra (William) Anderson, Peter (Marsha) Bekkum, Lillian (Donald) Primmer, Gloria (John) Schroeder, Sherman (Geraldine) Bekkum, Conrad (Terese) Bekkum, Trish (Aaron Fagen) Helgerson, Anton (Mary) Bekkum, and Emily (Mark) Granlund; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Garnet Bekkum; step-daughter, Cindy (David) Choe; his fur babies, Zoe and Sophie.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Tomsy Dwinell; his second wife, Minnie Jo Johnson; his infant twin sister; his brother, Robert Bekkum; his brothers-in-law, Myron Tollefson and George Helgerson; sisters-in-law, Elvera Bekkum, Lou Ann Bekkum and Linda Bekkum; two great-nephews, Alex Everhart and Jake Nundahl.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Skogdalen Lutheran Church.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Marvin will be laid to rest at Skogdalen Cemetery with full military honors. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.