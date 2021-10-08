Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marvin A. Skaugh
FUNERAL HOME
Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Blair
115 W. 4th. St.
Blair, WI

Marvin A. Skaugh

Marvin A. Skaugh, age 91, of rural Blair, died on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in the Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Trempealeau Valley Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery both in rural Taylor.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Blair
115 W. 4th. St., Blair, WI
Oct
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trempealeau Valley Lutheran Church
WI
Oct
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trempealeau Valley Lutheran Church
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Blair
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Blair.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Our condolences, prayers are with you.
Jerry and Donna Dahl
October 9, 2021
I’m so sorry for your loss - I have special memories that makes me smile of my Norwegian friends when I was in dermatology.
Cindy Miller
Friend
October 8, 2021
I know he was a relative on my Great Grandmothers "side" Marie Skaugh Westby WI I met Brenda and Belinda once. You have my sympathy. I am sure he was a wonderful person. Hazel
Hazel (Torgerson) Cornell
October 8, 2021
Marvin would just glem, when I would talk about the farming, what we were up to and how things were going, he always had a cute little smile. Marv would call me the Story Teller, I always had a story to tell him. He will be missed! Now he is at ease.
Rita Hovey
Friend
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results