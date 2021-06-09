Marvis C. Hanson

NEW ALBIN, IA - Marvis C. Hanson, 86, of New Albin, Iowa, passed away at Caledonia Care and Rehab on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Evangelical Church of Peace in Freeburg. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of service, Thursday, at the church.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

