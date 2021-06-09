Menu
Marvis C. Hanson
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Caledonia Chapel
518 W Main St
Caledonia, MN

Marvis C. Hanson

NEW ALBIN, IA - Marvis C. Hanson, 86, of New Albin, Iowa, passed away at Caledonia Care and Rehab on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Evangelical Church of Peace in Freeburg. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of service, Thursday, at the church.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be offered and a complete obituary may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Evangelical Church of Peace
Freeburg, MN
Jun
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Evangelical Church of Peace
Freeburg, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Caledonia Chapel
