Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Lou Albrecht
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Mary Lou Albrecht

LA CROSSE - Mary Lou Albrecht, 90, of La Crosse, WI, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Gundersen Health System. She was born in Albert Lea, MN, on April 15, 1931, to Laura (Lischefski) and Norman Hoium. Laura passed away when Mary was quite young, so she was adopted by Ralph and Clara Kuehn in April of 1938. She married Erwin J. Albrecht in La Crescent, MN, on August 26, 1950, and was deeply involved in the raising of their four boys.

Mary worked for JC Penney Corporation for much of her life retiring in the early 1990s. She participated in a weekly bowling league and served as Vacation Bible Superintendent at First Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Her biggest joy was following her husband's and four boys' involvement in the Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps and taking pleasure in their many accomplishments. Mary was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

Mary will be deeply missed by her four sons: Richard (Mary) Albrecht of Oronoco, MN, Larry (Cynthia) Albrecht of Fennimore, WI, David (Debra) Albrecht of Elcho, WI, and Brian (Kay) Albrecht of Port Charlotte, FL; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lucille Andrus of Osseo, WI; as she joyfully joins in heaven her loving husband Erwin, her parents, and siblings: Norris Hoium, Lois Cox, Helen Lang, and Arnold Hoium.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Pastor Jonathan Rimmert will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, in La Crosse. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used in Mary's memory. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
La Crosse, WI
Jun
14
Service
11:00a.m.
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I worked with Mary at Penney's! I was in high school! She was so sweet and kind to me! RIP Mary!
jane ryan
Friend
June 14, 2021
We are holding you in our hearts and praying for your family. May God be your comfort and peace.
Fred and Debbie Zwick
Friend
June 12, 2021
I had a pleasure to take care and get to know Mary she was such an amazing lady
June 10, 2021
I served Mary and her family at schmidtys. She was the sweetest lady and the love for her family was unconditional. She always had a smile and a hug for all of us. She will be deeply missed.
Anna Nicksic
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results