Mary Lou Albrecht

LA CROSSE - Mary Lou Albrecht, 90, of La Crosse, WI, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Gundersen Health System. She was born in Albert Lea, MN, on April 15, 1931, to Laura (Lischefski) and Norman Hoium. Laura passed away when Mary was quite young, so she was adopted by Ralph and Clara Kuehn in April of 1938. She married Erwin J. Albrecht in La Crescent, MN, on August 26, 1950, and was deeply involved in the raising of their four boys.

Mary worked for JC Penney Corporation for much of her life retiring in the early 1990s. She participated in a weekly bowling league and served as Vacation Bible Superintendent at First Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Her biggest joy was following her husband's and four boys' involvement in the Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps and taking pleasure in their many accomplishments. Mary was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

Mary will be deeply missed by her four sons: Richard (Mary) Albrecht of Oronoco, MN, Larry (Cynthia) Albrecht of Fennimore, WI, David (Debra) Albrecht of Elcho, WI, and Brian (Kay) Albrecht of Port Charlotte, FL; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lucille Andrus of Osseo, WI; as she joyfully joins in heaven her loving husband Erwin, her parents, and siblings: Norris Hoium, Lois Cox, Helen Lang, and Arnold Hoium.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Pastor Jonathan Rimmert will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, in La Crosse. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used in Mary's memory. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.