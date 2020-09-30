Mary Ann Gilbertson

ARCADIA -- Mary Ann Gilbertson, 81, of rural Arcadia died unexpectedly at her home Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Mary Ann was born Nov. 30, 1938, in Osseo, Wis., to Marvin and Selma (Nelson) Paulson. After graduating from Osseo High School, she completed the secretary/clerical program at Eau Claire Technical School. She was united in marriage to Robert D. Gilbertson, May 17, 1961, at South Beef River Lutheran Church, rural Osseo.

Together the couple moved to rural Arcadia and farmed the Gilbertson home farm until 1972. In 1978, Bob and Mary Ann purchased the local Surge dealership, that is still owned and operated by their family in Arcadia. Mary Ann worked briefly for the Head Start program, as a legal secretary, and in the grocery store deli, until being employed at Ashley Furniture Industries, where she worked in the engineering department until her retirement.

Mary Ann embraced being a mother and grandmother. She instilled compassion, tenacity, and hard work into her children, and was truly proud of each one of them. She was known as "GG" or Grandma Gilbertson, and even had personalized license plates for her Cruiser, "GG PT." Mary Ann was devoted to her family and her faith, volunteering her time as a WELCA circle member, former committee member of Fagernes Lutheran Church, and as a Sunday school teacher at Christ Lutheran Church. She could also be found volunteering for other church functions, missions, and at the Arcadia Historical Society. Mary Ann enjoyed Norwegian baking, and it was such a treat to enjoy her rosettes, sandbakkels, lefse, and Christmas baking. She loved living on her own in the country and enjoyed watching the wildlife, foliage, and cars that would pass by from her window. One of her fondest experiences was taking a "trip of a lifetime" with her classmates to Norway. She was very active with planning her high school reunions, as she enjoyed keeping in touch with classmates and friends. Her selfless nature, caring demeanor and all-around sweetness will be missed by all who loved her. Her children could not have had a better Ma, and Heaven is lucky to have Mary Ann.

Mary Ann is survived by her sons, Robert E. (Lisa) of Arcadia and Mark (Becky) of Medford; daughter, Barbra (Curtis) Lawrence of Fitchburg; grandchildren, Jake, Robbie James and Alex Gilbertson, Luke, Caylee and Jana Lawrence, Samantha Pronschinske, Jacob and Taylor Ziehlke; great-grandson, Brayden Pronschinske; brother, Stan (Linda) Paulson of Osseo; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Jon Glen; siblings, Ricky and Marion Paulson; and companion, Jerry the Cat.

Family and friends are welcome for visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia. Following visitation hours, a graveside service and inurnment will take place at Fagernes Lutheran Church Cemetery, with Pastor David Johnson officiating. Social distancing practices will be in place, and guests are asked to adhere to the State of Wisconsin mask mandate. To express condolences to Mary Ann's family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.