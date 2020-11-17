Mary Ann Melvin

Mary Ann Melvin, 73, of La Crosse died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in her home.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Peter Raj and Msgr. Michael Gorman will officiate, with burial to be held in St. James Catholic Church Cemetery, in Rising Sun, Wis. A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday before Mass, at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, responsible social distancing will be required. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.