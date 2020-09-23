Mary Anne Leuck

SAINT JOSEPH RIDGE -- Mary Anne Leuck, 74, of St. Joseph Ridge passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Gundersen Health System. She was born Sept. 6, 1946, to Henrick and Viola (Friet) Savall at home on the family farm in rural Cashton.

Mary graduated from Cashton High School in 1964, went to Vocational School in La Crosse and then worked for La Crosse Rubber Mills/La Crosse Footwear, in the accounting department for 36 years. After they closed she then worked in admissions at Gundersen Health System for 10 years. Mary was treasurer for the town of Greenfield, in La Crosse County, for 15 years and treasurer for St. Joseph Ridge Sanitary Dept. for 53 years. She loved working with numbers and making them balance in the end. She collected many tax payments, water bill payments and helped with the blood drives.

Mary was united in marriage to Joseph (Joe) Leuck Jr., June 10, 1967, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Together they attended many school functions, wrestling matches and football games for their son, Brian. Mary was a good seamstress, loved to travel out west and crocheted baby hats that were given to Gundersen nursery newborns, dishcloths, afghans and coat hanger coverings. She was always tilling the garden and also cultivated many acres of tobacco, that she helped plant and harvest. She was never one to be indoors much.

Mary made many pans of her famous Carrot Cake and Lasagna, for her co-workers and family gatherings. Before Christmas, she would get together with Betty Peterson and bake many batches of strull. She liked watching the Bold and the Beautiful with her husband, Joe, the Golden Girls and Dancing with the Stars. She liked the Irish music of Danny O'Donnell.

Barre Country Diner was her favorite place to eat at with the once a month birthday group, or with her sister and brother-in-law, Veronica and Mike. Mary had a strong Catholic faith and was a member of Roncalli Newman Catholic Church. It was this faith that kept her upbeat and strong through all her health issues. She will be greatly missed by all the lives she has touched in one way or another. She truly was a people person and lived life to the fullest.

Mary is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joseph; son, Brian (Carla) Leuck and granddaughter, Madeline of Chippewa Falls, Wis.; sister, Veronica (Michael) Stoll of West Salem; brother-in-law, Glenn Paulson of Cashton; one aunt, Eunice Savall of Sparta; many other relatives, nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Henrick and Viola; brother, Lyle Savall; sister. Karen Paulson; paternal and maternal grandparents; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Roncalli Newman Catholic Church, 1732 State St., in La Crosse. Father Billy Dodge will officiate. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation, starting at 4 p.m. and ending with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Guests are asked to be mindful of social distance guidelines while in attendance, and wear a face covering.

The family would like to thank the 6th floor Medical staff at Gundersen Health Systems for their kind and compassionate care given to Mary.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements.