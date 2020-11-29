Mary (Huber) Brown

HOLMEN -- Mary (Huber) Brown, 83, of Holmen passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Mary was born July 12, 1937, to George and Gladys Huber. Although this is a sad day for anyone that knew Mary, it is the day she joined Jesus, her mom and her "doggie," Maggie.

Mary was committed to her faith. One of her favorite scriptures was "This is the day the lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it." Mary's favorite hymn was "How Great Thou Art." She was a giving person and often put others needs before her own. One of the ways she did that was by giving to those less fortunate. She also volunteered and helped organize the La Crosse Community Thanksgiving dinner. Mary loved and took pride in her gardening and could often be found perfecting her yard, rain or shine. She enjoyed spending time teaching her daughter and grandson, the art of canning, everything from applesauce, (with red hots of course) to stewed tomatoes. Mary wore many hats over the years, as a bookkeeper from Montgomery Wards, Good Year Tire, Kwik Trip and more.

Mary is survived by her children, Mark, Lynn (Terry); grandson, Mark, who held a very special place in her heart; her brother, Mike (Shirley); sister, Judy; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Gladys; siblings, Rosemary, Donna, Marge, Joe, Dick and Steve; and her doggie, Maggie.

Mary had asked that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to the Coulee Region Humane Society.

Given the current pandemic, to keep everyone safe and healthy, there will not be a traditional visitation and service. Mary will be laid to rest in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.