Mary C. (Drazkowski) Baron

Mary C. (Drazkowski) Baron, 95, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Gundersen Health System. A private funeral Mass was held at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, with burial following in Catholic Cemetery. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse assisted the family. For a full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.