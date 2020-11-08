Mary Ellen (Barton) Miller

Mary Ellen (Barton) Miller, 73, of La Crosse died suddenly Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, from an aortic aneurysm rupture. She was born Feb. 9, 1947, to William H. and Arlene C. (Masters) Barton of Bloomsburg, Pa., the second of four sisters. She lived and grew up in Fernville, attended Ben Franklin Elementary and graduated in 1965, from Bloomsburg High School. After a year at Bloomsburg State, she struck out on her own for the big city, Washington, D.C., where she found employment as a clerk/typist for an insurance company. While there, she met a boy named Barry, recently hired in her office after he had flunked out of the University of Wisconsin. This was the beginning of a 53-year romance.

Barry was drafted into the Army, they married, he became a helicopter pilot, and she embarked upon 22 years of travel and adventure, introducing her to German beer drinking songs, Southern country ballads, tropical Hawaiian melodies and the associated cultures. Music was integral to her life, be it roller dancing to rock as a girl, singing in various Methodist Church choirs, juking the tunes with her roommate, playing Scott Joplin rags on her piano, or doing house work to the Oldies. The independence of working was also necessary to her, and she balanced being an Army wife, with full-time, part-time and volunteer work and raising two beautiful daughters, Christine and Kelly, along the way. She never met an indoor plant she couldn't kill, but she reveled in outdoor gardening, sometimes having to be dragged indoors to eat. She was caring, selfless, and Yankee frugal, more enjoying shopping for her family than for herself, or volunteering at the thrift shop, or reading to elementary children. When Barry left the Army in 1992, the family settled in La Crosse, a beautiful area that reminded her of her Pennsylvania home. She went to work with Lutheran Social Services, assisting in adoption counseling and support, something close to her heart. She retired and enthusiastically assumed her new grandmother role as teacher and spoiler. She had finally shooed the fledglings out of the nest and was able to spend more time to herself, when not having to deal with her cranky husband, the love of her life.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband Barry; children, Christine (Matt) Moffitt and Kelly (Todd) Waldenberger; sisters, Nan (Linda Ward) DeFelice, Jane Barton (Collins) Hack, and Ruth Barton (Tim) Toole; grandchildren, Alex Miller (24), Brody Waldenberger (15), Andrew Moffitt (12), and Katie Moffitt (9); and special friends, Pat Gensemer, her church music director, Muriel Martin, her local pen pal, and especially Christine Moy, her dearest and oldest friend.

Arrangements are with Coulee Region Cremation Group.

Her family wishes to express its gratitude for the rapid response, professionalism, and compassion provided to her by La Crosse Fire and Rescue, Tri-State Ambulance, and Gundersen Emergency Services.