Mary L. Strangstalien

WESTBY -- Mary L. Strangstalien, 89, of Westby passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Vang Lutheran Church, rural Westby. A graveside service will follow at Vang Cemetery. Pastor Deb Jarvis will officiate. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.