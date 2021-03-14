Mary J. Lampert

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Mary J. Lampert, 70, of Caledonia passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Caledonia. A private family burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. To view the complete obituary and send online condolences please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.