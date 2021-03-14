Menu
Mary J. Lampert

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Mary J. Lampert, 70, of Caledonia passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Caledonia. A private family burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. To view the complete obituary and send online condolences please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church
Caledonia, WI
Mar
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church
Caledonia, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are with You and the Family that there is a better place now for You! God knows. Johannes Lampert, Landshut, Germany
Johannes Lampert
March 19, 2021
