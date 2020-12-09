Mary A. Bissen Larsen

Mary was born April 11, 1923, in Brownsville, Minn., the youngest child of Paul and Agnes Bissen. She lived a life of joy, fun and hard work until she passed away at the age of 97, Saturrday, Dec. 5, 2020, in La Crosse.

Mary is survived by her two children, Daniel Paul Larsen of Coon Valley, and Kathryn Ann (Kitty) Quinn of Waukesha, Wis. She was especially proud of her grandson, Torey Bryan Quinn (Kathleen Justice Quinn) of Yorkville, Ill. Her dear nephew, Thomas Neefe, (Diane) was her main caretaker for many years and has the deep gratitude of the family. Her deceased family include her parents and four siblings, Catherine Pietrykowski of Chicago, Bernadine (Beanie) Neefe, John Bissen and William Bissen, all of La Crosse.

A graduate of Aquinas High School, Mary went on to study business at WCTC. Not to be outdone by younger generations, she learned to skateboard, although not too successfully. She purchased her first computer at the ripe age of 70 and tried 4 wheeling with her "trouble buddy" Elsie Quinn. On that adventure, there were two pops from the backseat and they were caught opening beers even before noon!

Mary worked for over 35 years at the former La Crosse Clinic and Mayo Clinic. She would walk to and from work every day to get her exercise. Many co-workers and patients became her close friends. Mary also loved her volunteer work at WCTC and Catholic Social Services. She was a member of the Luxembourg Society and Holy Trinity parish.

Mary could craft anything and everything. She and several friends made all new robes for the Cathedral Boys Choir and were featured in the Tribune for their work. She could sand paint, make Japanese origami gifts and was a beautiful seamstress. Whenever she hosted Christmas dinner, her famous meatloaf was sure to be on the menu. Mary's favorite travel destination was to Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to visit her niece, Mary Jo, a trip she made multiple times with family and friends and which left behind indelible memories.

Mary was an avid bird-watcher and a lover of dogs. She raised two white poodles, Muffy and Mollie, and even appeared in a TV commercial with Muffy.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate with burial to be held in Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at church.

So, we wish our mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, a trip to heaven so she can show her "big hazel eyes and big smile."

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.