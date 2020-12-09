Menu
Mary A. Bissen Larsen
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020

Mary A. Bissen Larsen

Mary was born April 11, 1923, in Brownsville, Minn., the youngest child of Paul and Agnes Bissen. She lived a life of joy, fun and hard work until she passed away at the age of 97, Saturrday, Dec. 5, 2020, in La Crosse.

Mary is survived by her two children, Daniel Paul Larsen of Coon Valley, and Kathryn Ann (Kitty) Quinn of Waukesha, Wis. She was especially proud of her grandson, Torey Bryan Quinn (Kathleen Justice Quinn) of Yorkville, Ill. Her dear nephew, Thomas Neefe, (Diane) was her main caretaker for many years and has the deep gratitude of the family. Her deceased family include her parents and four siblings, Catherine Pietrykowski of Chicago, Bernadine (Beanie) Neefe, John Bissen and William Bissen, all of La Crosse.

A graduate of Aquinas High School, Mary went on to study business at WCTC. Not to be outdone by younger generations, she learned to skateboard, although not too successfully. She purchased her first computer at the ripe age of 70 and tried 4 wheeling with her "trouble buddy" Elsie Quinn. On that adventure, there were two pops from the backseat and they were caught opening beers even before noon!

Mary worked for over 35 years at the former La Crosse Clinic and Mayo Clinic. She would walk to and from work every day to get her exercise. Many co-workers and patients became her close friends. Mary also loved her volunteer work at WCTC and Catholic Social Services. She was a member of the Luxembourg Society and Holy Trinity parish.

Mary could craft anything and everything. She and several friends made all new robes for the Cathedral Boys Choir and were featured in the Tribune for their work. She could sand paint, make Japanese origami gifts and was a beautiful seamstress. Whenever she hosted Christmas dinner, her famous meatloaf was sure to be on the menu. Mary's favorite travel destination was to Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to visit her niece, Mary Jo, a trip she made multiple times with family and friends and which left behind indelible memories.

Mary was an avid bird-watcher and a lover of dogs. She raised two white poodles, Muffy and Mollie, and even appeared in a TV commercial with Muffy.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate with burial to be held in Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at church.

So, we wish our mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, a trip to heaven so she can show her "big hazel eyes and big smile."

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
WI
Dec
11
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
WI
Mary was such a good friend to my mom and dad-John and Clara Haag. I enjoyed spending time with her. I considered her part of our family.
Mary Shepardson
December 10, 2020
Mary was a great friend. My sympathies to all her Family and friends. Mary we miss you.
Linda Clark
December 9, 2020
Mary was our neighbor when we lived on King Street. She was a dear friend to my parents. She had a baby shower for my mother when she was pregnant with me. I remember going over to her house or stopping at the clinic to visit with her. She was a kind person. My deepest sympathy to the family.
Jo Ann Bicha Raymond
December 9, 2020
Mary was a wonderful woman and I was blessed to have known her. Deepest sympathy to her daughter Kitty and the rest of her family.
Leslie Slauenwhite
December 9, 2020
Aunt Mary, an inspiration to all her know her! Always looking her best, ready for a lively conversation. By her example we learned to be strong and independent. All my love Aunt Mary
Ann Bissen Dutton
December 9, 2020
Thoughts are with family and friends. I worked with Mary for many years at Skemp-St. Francis-Mayo.
Lynette Neumann
December 9, 2020
