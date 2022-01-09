Mary Ellen (Lohmann) Lee

LA CROSSE – Mary Ellen (Lohmann) Lee, 76, of La Crosse, died peacefully on Jan. 6, 2022, in Omaha, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Roncalli Newman Catholic Parish, 1732 State St, La Crosse, WI. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. A burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, curealz.org.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home in La Crosse is handling arrangements for the family. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.schumacher-kish.com.