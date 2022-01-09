Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ellen Lee
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Mary Ellen (Lohmann) Lee

LA CROSSE – Mary Ellen (Lohmann) Lee, 76, of La Crosse, died peacefully on Jan. 6, 2022, in Omaha, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Roncalli Newman Catholic Parish, 1732 State St, La Crosse, WI. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. A burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, curealz.org.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home in La Crosse is handling arrangements for the family. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Roncalli Newman Catholic Parish
1732 State St, La Crosse, WI
Jan
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Roncalli Newman Catholic Parish
1732 State St, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Mary Ellen was a mentor and a fun loving friend. I was very lucky to have her in my life.
Chris Noelke
January 11, 2022
Mary Ellen was such a beautiful woman, full of love for her children and family. May she be at peace. I will always be grateful for being a friend with this beautiful person.
Zoe Bott
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results