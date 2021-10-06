Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ellen Leith
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Mary Ellen Leith

Mary Ellen Leith, 75 of Onalaska, WI., passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Gundersen Health System, surrounded in love by her family.

The family would like to invite you to come share all the love, stories, laughter and tears on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 noon at the Onalaska American Legion Post; 731 Sand Lake Rd. Onalaska WI 54650. A memorial service will follow at noon and you are invited to stay for a luncheon.

Mary's online guestbook and full obituary may be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Onalaska American Legion Post
731 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska, WI
Oct
13
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Onalaska American Legion Post
731 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Those Super 8 days were great and it was in large part due to Mary's efforts. Steve, she will be missed and I much appreciated knowing her. Jon & Shari Riley
Jon Riley
Coworker
October 10, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to steve and family. We were so sorry to hear of your loss.
Jim & Jan Ruesgen
October 7, 2021
Steve, I am thinking of you during this time of your loss. Our prayers are with you. Stay strong.
Steve Coleman
Steve Coleman
Friend
October 6, 2021
Mary Ellen was a wonderful friend and boss. We had some good laughs & serious talks during super 8.
My condolences to Steve & family
RIP MARY ELLEN
Debbie Burch
Friend
October 6, 2021
I am so blessed to have known Mary!! I admired her so much and she was such an inspiration to me and everyone who knew her. My heart goes out to all the family and I will keep you in my prayers.
Sandy Averill
October 6, 2021
To the family, I am sorry for your loss. My heart is sad. I was blessed to have had our paths cross in this lifetime.
Mark Miller
Friend
October 6, 2021
Steve & Family, I would like to express my sympathy to all of you. Working with Steve for a number of years I meet and got to know Mary. Through those years I know Mary had some health issues, but every time I would run into her and Steve, she would always be smiling and wanting to talk. She had a lot of faith and will power. Steve; stay strong, you were one heck of a husband for Mary. God bless....
Karl Schoenfeld
Friend
October 6, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Mary is in Heaven enjoying its beautiful gardens, feeding & watching the birds and bobber fishing in crystal clear rivers & lakes.
Our sincere & deepest sympathy, Harvey, Deone & John Geary.
Harvey, Deone & John Geary
Friend
October 6, 2021
Ecclesiastical 3:1.2.4.There is a season for everything.
Stephanie
Family
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results