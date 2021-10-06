Mary Ellen Leith

Mary Ellen Leith, 75 of Onalaska, WI., passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Gundersen Health System, surrounded in love by her family.

The family would like to invite you to come share all the love, stories, laughter and tears on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 noon at the Onalaska American Legion Post; 731 Sand Lake Rd. Onalaska WI 54650. A memorial service will follow at noon and you are invited to stay for a luncheon.

Mary's online guestbook and full obituary may be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.