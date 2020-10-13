Mary Lou Stenberg

GOODVIEW, Minn. -- Mary Lou Stenberg, 75, of Goodview died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in the Lake Winona Manor in Winona.

Mary Lou was born Jan. 27, 1945, to Gerald "Gerry" and Cassie (Thompson) Brenengen of Ettrick, Wis.

Mary Lou was always at the center of fun. For an only child, she had tons of friends, always having fun, be it uptown Ettrick or down on the farm, especially riding her horses with neighbor kids and family.

In her younger years, Mary Lou was very active in Girl Scouts, playing the trumpet in the Gale-Ettrick band and played the piano. She looked forward to her summer Girl Scout camps and Bible camps. Of course, like so many Ettrick teenagers, she joined the evening fun on Selmer's Hill.

After graduating Gale-Ettrick High School, she married Richard "Dick" Arneson of Blair, and lived in Ettrick, and rural Beaches Corners, Wis. They later divorced.

On Nov. 27, 1976, Mary Lou married Wayne Stenberg of Ettrick, and together they lived in Goodview. Wayne preceded Mary Lou in death Aug. 10, 1999.

Growing up, Mary Lou was a talented seamstress. It was only fitting when she became employed with Winona Knitcraft. She enjoyed working there for years. Later, Mary Lou was employed by Shopko of Winona. She always enjoyed her family of co-workers. Lots of fun, lots of stories, lots of memories.

Mary Lou loved her red Trans Am and her kitty-cat.

In the past few years, her home has been at Lake Winona Manor. There, she was the social butterfly of the manor and grew to have many friends.

Mary Lou is survived by three sisters-in-law, Shirley Stenberg, Betsy (Jim) Erickson and Charlene (Dick) Sacia; several nieces and nephews; and several cousins of the Brenengen and Thompson relations.

In addition to her parents and husband, Wayne, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her in-laws, Minard and Bernice Stenberg.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the Ettrick Public Cemetery, in rural Ettrick, with Chaplain Mike Murphy officiating. A drive through visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the cemetery.

Mary Lou's family would like to gratefully thank the staff members of Lake Winona Manor for all the love and care they provided to Mary Lou these past three and one half years, especially at this COVID-19 time. Please know they truly appreciate it.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.